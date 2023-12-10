There are two matchups on today's Bundesliga schedule, including Bayer Leverkusen squaring off against VfB Stuttgart.

In terms of live coverage, we've got what you need to know regarding today's Bundesliga action here. Take a look at the links below.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Bundesliga Streaming Live Today

Watch VfB Stuttgart vs Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen is on the road to match up with VfB Stuttgart at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Bayer Leverkusen (+125)

Bayer Leverkusen (+125) Underdog: VfB Stuttgart (+185)

VfB Stuttgart (+185) Draw: (+260)

(+260) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch FC Cologne vs FSV Mainz

FSV Mainz makes the trip to face FC Cologne at RheinEnergieStadion.

Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: FC Cologne (+135)

FC Cologne (+135) Underdog: FSV Mainz (+190)

FSV Mainz (+190) Draw: (+230)

(+230) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.