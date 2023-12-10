Will C.J. Beathard Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
C.J. Beathard was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 14 game against the Cleveland Browns begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Beathard's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
In terms of season stats, Beathard has passed for 77 yards (19.3 per game) and zero touchdowns, with zero picks. He has completed 85.7% of his passes (12-for-14), and has four carries for five yards.
C.J. Beathard Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
Week 14 Injury Reports
Jaguars vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Beathard 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|12
|14
|85.7%
|77
|0
|0
|5.5
|4
|5
|0
Beathard Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 3
|Texans
|2
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Colts
|0
|0
|0
|3
|-2
|0
|Week 10
|49ers
|1
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Bengals
|9
|10
|63
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0
