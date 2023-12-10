Who’s the Best Team in the CUSA? See our Weekly Women's CUSA Power Rankings
Which basketball team is on top of CUSA? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.
CUSA Power Rankings
1. Middle Tennessee
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 27-3
- Overall Rank: 63rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 70th
- Last Game: W 63-47 vs Tennessee Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: SFA
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
2. Western Kentucky
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 21-9
- Overall Rank: 130th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 124th
- Last Game: L 67-59 vs Ball State
Next Game
- Opponent: Abilene Christian
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
3. Liberty
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 14-15
- Overall Rank: 154th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
- Last Game: L 57-45 vs Radford
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Richmond
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
4. New Mexico State
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 19-9
- Overall Rank: 157th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 230th
- Last Game: W 89-54 vs Western New Mexico
Next Game
- Opponent: Utah Valley
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
5. UTEP
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 8-19
- Overall Rank: 209th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 64th
- Last Game: L 68-63 vs Portland
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UIC
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20
6. Louisiana Tech
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 6-23
- Overall Rank: 223rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
- Last Game: L 69-58 vs Arkansas State
Next Game
- Opponent: SMU
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
7. Sam Houston
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 10-16
- Overall Rank: 225th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 115th
- Last Game: W 114-51 vs Texas College
Next Game
- Opponent: UT Arlington
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
8. Florida International
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 11-18
- Overall Rank: 240th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 296th
- Last Game: W 65-62 vs Florida Atlantic
Next Game
- Opponent: Texas State
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
9. Jacksonville State
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 3-23
- Overall Rank: 274th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 192nd
- Last Game: L 69-58 vs Charleston (SC)
Next Game
- Opponent: Coastal Carolina
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
