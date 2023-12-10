The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-3) go up against the Duke Blue Devils (5-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It starts at 12:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup

FGCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network
  • Live Stream:

FGCU vs. Duke Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles score 9.4 more points per game (73.3) than the Blue Devils give up (63.9).
  • FGCU has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 63.9 points.
  • Duke has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.3 points.
  • The Blue Devils score 74.2 points per game, 15 more points than the 59.2 the Eagles allow.
  • Duke has a 5-4 record when putting up more than 59.2 points.
  • FGCU is 7-2 when allowing fewer than 74.2 points.
  • The Blue Devils are making 44.3% of their shots from the field, 3.1% higher than the Eagles allow to opponents (41.2%).
  • The Eagles make 42.8% of their shots from the field, just 4.1% more than the Blue Devils' defensive field-goal percentage.

FGCU Leaders

  • Uju Ezeudu: 13.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 51.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)
  • Ajulu Thatha: 9.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 49.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)
  • Maddie Antenucci: 11.3 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47)
  • Catherine Cairns: 11 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (20-for-55)
  • Sofia Persson: 5.2 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)

FGCU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Ave Maria W 108-31 Alico Arena
12/3/2023 @ Old Dominion L 55-42 Chartway Arena
12/7/2023 Gardner-Webb W 102-53 Alico Arena
12/10/2023 @ Duke - Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/20/2023 Drexel - Alico Arena
12/21/2023 Southern Miss - Alico Arena

