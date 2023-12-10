The Cleveland Browns (7-5) play the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The spread foreshadows a close game, with the Browns favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is 37 in the contest.

Prior to live betting this week's matchup that has the Browns matching up with the Jaguars, check out the article below. We have compiled all of the relevant statistics and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Jaguars vs. Browns Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Jaguars have had the lead eight times, have been behind three times, and have been tied one time at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

The Browns have been leading after the first quarter in three games, have been behind after the first quarter in six games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 4.5 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 6.0 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This season, the Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games, lost the second quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in three games.

In 12 games this year, the Browns have outscored their opponent in the second quarter eight times, been outscored three times, and tied one time.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 7.4 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 4.4 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in seven games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in four games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

The Browns have won the third quarter in seven games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in three games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Cleveland is averaging 4.8 points in the third quarter (10th-ranked) this season. It is giving up 3.1 points on average in the third quarter (sixth-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Jaguars' 12 games this year, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter four times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up two times.

In 12 games this season, the Browns have won the fourth quarter four times, lost seven times, and been knotted up one time.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 5.8 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 5.9 points on average in that quarter.

Jaguars vs. Browns Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Jaguars have been winning eight times, have been behind three times, and have been knotted up one time at the conclusion of the first half this season.

At the end of the first half, the Browns have been winning six times (5-1 in those games) and have been losing six times (2-4).

2nd Half

In 12 games this season, the Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the second half six times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up one time.

Looking at second-half scoring, the Browns have won the second half in five games, going 4-1 in those contests, and they have been outscored in the second half in seven games (3-4).

Cleveland's offense is averaging 10.6 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 9.0 points on average in the second half.

