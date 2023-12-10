One of the best running backs in football will be on display when Travis Etienne and the Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Trying to place a wager on player props in this outing between the Browns and the Jaguars? Keep reading for player props for the best contributors.

Travis Etienne Touchdown Odds

Etienne Odds to Score First TD: +500

Etienne Odds to Score Anytime TD: +300

Jerome Ford Touchdown Odds

Ford Odds to Score First TD: +650

Ford Odds to Score Anytime TD: +380

More Jaguars Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds

More Browns Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Amari Cooper - - 48.5 (-113) Joe Flacco 203.5 (-113) - - Jerome Ford - 46.5 (-113) 17.5 (-113) Kareem Hunt - 35.5 (-113) - Elijah Moore - - 41.5 (-113) David Njoku - - 34.5 (-113)

