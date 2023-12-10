Jaguars vs. Browns: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) visit the Cleveland Browns (7-5) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Browns and the Jaguars.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Jaguars vs. Browns Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Browns
|3
|33.5
|-150
|+125
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Jaguars vs. Browns Betting Records & Stats
Jacksonville Jaguars
- The Jaguars have played nine games this season that finished with a combined score over 33.5 points.
- Jacksonville's games this year have had a 44.1-point total on average, 10.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Jaguars are 8-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Jaguars have won two of the four games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Jacksonville has entered three games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.
Cleveland Browns
- The average total in Cleveland's contests this year is 38.7, 5.2 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Browns have covered the spread seven times in 12 games with a set spread.
- The Browns are 4-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 80% of those games).
- Cleveland has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.
Browns vs. Jaguars Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Browns
|21.5
|18
|20.4
|9
|38.7
|7
|12
|Jaguars
|23.8
|9
|21.6
|19
|44.1
|9
|12
Jaguars vs. Browns Betting Insights & Trends
Jaguars
- Jacksonville has two wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall over its past three games.
- The Jaguars have gone over the total twice in their past three games.
- The Browns have outscored opponents by only 13 points this season (1.1 per game), and the Jaguars have put up 26 more points than their opponents (2.2 per game).
Browns
- In its last three games, Cleveland has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.
- Cleveland has gone over the total twice in its past three games.
- The Browns have outscored their opponents by only 13 points this season (1.1 points per game), and the Jaguars have put up 26 more points than their opponents (2.2 per game).
Jaguars Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.1
|43.7
|44.7
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.5
|24.7
|24.2
|ATS Record
|8-4-0
|3-4-0
|5-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-6-0
|4-3-0
|2-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-2
|3-2
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-2
|0-2
|2-0
Browns Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|38.7
|38.6
|38.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|21.6
|21.8
|21.3
|ATS Record
|7-5-0
|5-1-0
|2-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-5-1
|0-5-1
|6-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-1
|3-0
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-4
|1-1
|1-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.