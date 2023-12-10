Sunday's contest features the South Florida Bulls (6-3) and the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-8) squaring off at Yuengling Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-53 win for heavily favored South Florida according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Bulls won their last matchup 81-35 against Charleston Southern on Thursday.

South Florida vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

South Florida vs. Gardner-Webb Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 78, Gardner-Webb 53

Other AAC Predictions

South Florida Schedule Analysis

The Bulls picked up their signature win of the season on November 13, when they defeated the Grambling Tigers, who rank No. 224 in our computer rankings, 83-57.

The Bulls have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (two).

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, South Florida is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.

South Florida 2023-24 Best Wins

83-57 at home over Grambling (No. 224) on November 13

76-61 at home over UT Arlington (No. 249) on November 6

56-55 at home over North Florida (No. 251) on November 19

61-32 over High Point (No. 255) on November 23

67-55 at home over Stetson (No. 292) on November 10

South Florida Leaders

Carla Brito: 10.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 45.1 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

10.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 45.1 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Vittoria Blasigh: 13.2 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (26-for-61)

13.2 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (26-for-61) Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 6.2 PTS, 36.2 FG%

6.2 PTS, 36.2 FG% Emma Johansson: 7.7 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

7.7 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15) Maria Alvarez: 7.2 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

South Florida Performance Insights

The Bulls outscore opponents by 5.7 points per game (scoring 62.0 points per game to rank 250th in college basketball while allowing 56.3 per contest to rank 64th in college basketball) and have a +51 scoring differential overall.

