South Florida vs. Gardner-Webb December 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-5) will meet the South Florida Bulls (5-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Yuengling Center. The game is scheduled to start at 1:00 PM ET.
South Florida vs. Gardner-Webb Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
South Florida Players to Watch
- Carla Brito: 10.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Vittoria Blasigh: 14.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Emma Johansson: 7.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 4.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Maria Alvarez: 6.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
Gardner-Webb Players to Watch
