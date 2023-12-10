How to Watch South Florida vs. UTEP NCAA Volleyball: December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UTEP will meet South Florida in NCAA volleyball action on December 10 at 3:30 PM ET, and we have live stream info available in this article.
South Florida vs. UTEP Game Info
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: December 10
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
