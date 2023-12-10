Will Travis Etienne Score a Touchdown Against the Browns in Week 14?
Will Travis Etienne pay out his Week 14 anytime TD player prop when the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important numbers.
Will Travis Etienne score a touchdown against the Browns?
Odds to score a TD this game: -139 (Bet $13.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Etienne's team-high 771 rushing yards (64.3 per game) have come on 205 carries, with eight touchdowns.
- Etienne also has 40 catches for 346 yards (28.8 per game) and one TD.
- Etienne has scored a rushing touchdown in five games, with multiple rushing TDs three times.
- He has had a touchdown catch in one of 12 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.
Travis Etienne Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|18
|77
|1
|5
|27
|0
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|12
|40
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|19
|88
|0
|4
|50
|0
|Week 4
|Falcons
|20
|55
|0
|3
|17
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|26
|136
|2
|4
|48
|0
|Week 6
|Colts
|18
|55
|2
|3
|28
|0
|Week 7
|@Saints
|14
|53
|2
|3
|24
|0
|Week 8
|@Steelers
|24
|79
|0
|3
|70
|1
|Week 10
|49ers
|9
|35
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 11
|Titans
|14
|52
|0
|3
|7
|0
|Week 12
|@Texans
|20
|56
|0
|4
|30
|0
|Week 13
|Bengals
|11
|45
|1
|4
|34
|0
