Will Travis Etienne pay out his Week 14 anytime TD player prop when the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important numbers.

Will Travis Etienne score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: -139 (Bet $13.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Etienne's team-high 771 rushing yards (64.3 per game) have come on 205 carries, with eight touchdowns.

Etienne also has 40 catches for 346 yards (28.8 per game) and one TD.

Etienne has scored a rushing touchdown in five games, with multiple rushing TDs three times.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of 12 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Travis Etienne Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Colts 18 77 1 5 27 0 Week 2 Chiefs 12 40 0 2 2 0 Week 3 Texans 19 88 0 4 50 0 Week 4 Falcons 20 55 0 3 17 0 Week 5 @Bills 26 136 2 4 48 0 Week 6 Colts 18 55 2 3 28 0 Week 7 @Saints 14 53 2 3 24 0 Week 8 @Steelers 24 79 0 3 70 1 Week 10 49ers 9 35 0 2 9 0 Week 11 Titans 14 52 0 3 7 0 Week 12 @Texans 20 56 0 4 30 0 Week 13 Bengals 11 45 1 4 34 0

