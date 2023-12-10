The Ole Miss Rebels (8-0) will attempt to build on an eight-game winning streak when visiting the UCF Knights (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UCF vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN+

UCF Stats Insights

The Knights make 44.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).

UCF has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.

The Knights are the 45th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels rank 183rd.

The Knights put up 79.3 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 66.5 the Rebels give up.

UCF has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 66.5 points.

UCF Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively UCF played better when playing at home last year, posting 77.2 points per game, compared to 65.4 per game on the road.

The Knights ceded 65.9 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 65.2.

UCF drained 9.2 treys per game with a 38.0% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.7 more threes and 7.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.5 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).

UCF Upcoming Schedule