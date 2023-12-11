The Atlanta Hawks, De'Andre Hunter included, face off versus the Denver Nuggets on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Hunter, in his most recent action, had 24 points and seven rebounds in a 125-114 loss to the 76ers.

Now let's examine Hunter's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

De'Andre Hunter Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.8 16.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 4.6 Assists 1.5 1.3 1.0 PRA -- 20.3 22.1 PR -- 19 21.1 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.0



De'Andre Hunter Insights vs. the Nuggets

Hunter has taken 11.1 shots per game this season and made 5.0 per game, which account for 11.9% and 11.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 13.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

Hunter's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking third with 100.4 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 14th in possessions per game with 105.5.

The Nuggets are the seventh-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 110.6 points per game.

On the boards, the Nuggets are ranked eighth in the NBA, conceding 43 rebounds per game.

The Nuggets allow 24.8 assists per game, eighth-ranked in the league.

The Nuggets give up 11 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the league.

De'Andre Hunter vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2023 32 20 3 4 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.