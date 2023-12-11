Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Duval County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Duval County, Florida, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Duval County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
First Coast Christian High School at St. Johns Country Day HS
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christ's Church Academy High School at Eagle's View High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mandarin High School at Atlantic Coast High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
