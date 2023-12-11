Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Franklin County, Florida today, we've got you covered.
Franklin County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Franklin County High School at Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
