Player prop bet odds for Nikola Jokic, Trae Young and others are available when the Denver Nuggets visit the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Monday (beginning at 7:30 PM ET).

Hawks vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSE and ALT2

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -114) 10.5 (Over: +122) 3.5 (Over: +116)

Young's 27.2 points per game are 1.3 fewer than Monday's over/under.

Young's assist average -- 10.6 -- is higher than Monday's assist over/under (10.5).

Young has knocked down 3.1 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: +104) 5.5 (Over: +122) 1.5 (Over: -175)

The 20.5 point total set for Dejounte Murray on Monday is 0.5 more than his season scoring average (20).

His per-game rebound average -- 4.4 -- is 0.1 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (4.5).

Murray has averaged 5.5 assists per game, which is equal to Monday's assist over/under.

Murray has averaged 2.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Clint Capela Props

PTS REB 11.5 (Over: -125) 10.5 (Over: +104)

Clint Capela is putting up 10.8 points per game this season, 0.7 less than his points prop on Monday.

He has collected 10.5 rebounds per game, equal to his prop bet for Monday.

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -120) 13.5 (Over: +110) 10.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: +162)

The 30.5 points prop bet over/under set for Jokic on Monday is 2.1 more than his scoring average on the season (28.4).

He has averaged 13 rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet for Monday's game (13.5).

Jokic's year-long assist average -- 9.6 per game -- is 0.9 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet value (10.5).

Jokic has knocked down 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: +104) 5.5 (Over: +122) 1.5 (Over: -175)

Michael Porter Jr. is scoring 17.6 points per game, 0.1 more than Monday's over/under.

His per-game rebounding average of 8.1 is 0.6 higher than his prop bet on Monday (7.5).

He has knocked down three three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet total on Monday (2.5).

