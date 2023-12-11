The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-8) will look to break a seven-game losing skid when hosting the Jacksonville Dolphins (6-3) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jacksonville vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jacksonville Stats Insights

The Dolphins make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

Jacksonville is 5-0 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Dolphins are the 21st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 86th.

The Dolphins average 7.1 fewer points per game (74.4) than the Bulldogs allow (81.5).

When Jacksonville puts up more than 81.5 points, it is 3-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Jacksonville scored 4.8 more points per game (66) than it did when playing on the road (61.2).

The Dolphins gave up 57.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (66.6).

At home, Jacksonville averaged 0.1 fewer threes per game (6.8) than in away games (6.9). It owned the same three-point percentage at home compared to away from home (34%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule