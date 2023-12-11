How to Watch the Jacksonville vs. North Carolina Central Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The North Carolina Central Eagles (3-5) hope to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Jacksonville Dolphins (3-5) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Swisher Gymnasium.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game
Jacksonville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jacksonville vs. North Carolina Central Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles' 67.4 points per game are just four fewer points than the 71.4 the Dolphins give up.
- When it scores more than 71.4 points, North Carolina Central is 2-0.
- Jacksonville's record is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 67.4 points.
- The Dolphins score 67.3 points per game, just 3.7 fewer points than the 71 the Eagles allow.
- Jacksonville is 1-2 when scoring more than 71 points.
- When North Carolina Central allows fewer than 67.3 points, it is 3-0.
- The Dolphins are making 41.5% of their shots from the field, two% lower than the Eagles concede to opponents (43.5%).
- The Eagles' 37.8 shooting percentage is 3.5 lower than the Dolphins have given up.
Jacksonville Leaders
- Edyn Battle: 20.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.9 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)
- Saniyah Craig: 12.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 51.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
- Jalisa Dunlap: 7.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 19 3PT% (4-for-21)
- Breyanna Frazier: 4.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)
- Jada Jones: 2.5 PTS, 29.2 FG%
Jacksonville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Florida International
|L 88-81
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/4/2023
|Edward Waters
|W 87-70
|Swisher Gymnasium
|12/7/2023
|@ Florida State
|L 99-73
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/11/2023
|North Carolina Central
|-
|Swisher Gymnasium
|12/15/2023
|Marshall
|-
|Swisher Gymnasium
|12/17/2023
|@ Mercer
|-
|Hawkins Arena
