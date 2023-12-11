The North Carolina Central Eagles (3-5) hope to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Jacksonville Dolphins (3-5) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Swisher Gymnasium.

Jacksonville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
Jacksonville vs. North Carolina Central Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles' 67.4 points per game are just four fewer points than the 71.4 the Dolphins give up.
  • When it scores more than 71.4 points, North Carolina Central is 2-0.
  • Jacksonville's record is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 67.4 points.
  • The Dolphins score 67.3 points per game, just 3.7 fewer points than the 71 the Eagles allow.
  • Jacksonville is 1-2 when scoring more than 71 points.
  • When North Carolina Central allows fewer than 67.3 points, it is 3-0.
  • The Dolphins are making 41.5% of their shots from the field, two% lower than the Eagles concede to opponents (43.5%).
  • The Eagles' 37.8 shooting percentage is 3.5 lower than the Dolphins have given up.

Jacksonville Leaders

  • Edyn Battle: 20.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.9 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)
  • Saniyah Craig: 12.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 51.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
  • Jalisa Dunlap: 7.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 19 3PT% (4-for-21)
  • Breyanna Frazier: 4.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)
  • Jada Jones: 2.5 PTS, 29.2 FG%

Jacksonville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 @ Florida International L 88-81 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/4/2023 Edward Waters W 87-70 Swisher Gymnasium
12/7/2023 @ Florida State L 99-73 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/11/2023 North Carolina Central - Swisher Gymnasium
12/15/2023 Marshall - Swisher Gymnasium
12/17/2023 @ Mercer - Hawkins Arena

