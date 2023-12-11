The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-8) are 4.5-point underdogs as they attempt to turn around a seven-game losing streak when they host the Jacksonville Dolphins (6-3) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 147.5.

Jacksonville vs. South Carolina State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Orangeburg, South Carolina

Orangeburg, South Carolina Venue: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Jacksonville -4.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jacksonville Betting Records & Stats

In three of seven games this season, Jacksonville and its opponents have scored more than 147.5 points.

Jacksonville's outings this year have an average total of 149.6, 2.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Dolphins' ATS record is 4-3-0 this season.

Jacksonville has been listed as the favorite three times this season and has won all of those games.

The Dolphins have played as a favorite of -200 or more twice this season and won both games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Jacksonville has a 66.7% chance to win.

Jacksonville vs. South Carolina State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Jacksonville 3 42.9% 74.4 143.6 75.1 156.6 136.1 South Carolina State 7 77.8% 69.2 143.6 81.5 156.6 153.7

Additional Jacksonville Insights & Trends

The Dolphins average 74.4 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 81.5 the Bulldogs give up.

Jacksonville vs. South Carolina State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jacksonville 4-3-0 2-0 5-2-0 South Carolina State 6-3-0 5-2 5-4-0

Jacksonville vs. South Carolina State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Jacksonville South Carolina State 7-6 Home Record 4-6 6-10 Away Record 1-19 3-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-3-0 6-9-0 Away ATS Record 9-10-0 66 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 61.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.1 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-3-0 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-8-0

