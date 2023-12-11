Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lafayette County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Lafayette County, Florida? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Lafayette County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Taylor County High School at Lafayette High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Mayo, FL
- Conference: 1A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
