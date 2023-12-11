The Cleveland Cavaliers (13-9) will visit the Orlando Magic (15-7) after winning four straight road games.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports

Magic vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

In games Orlando shoots better than 45.4% from the field, it is 13-4 overall.

The Cavaliers are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 20th.

The Magic put up 114.5 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 110.6 the Cavaliers allow.

Orlando has a 12-2 record when scoring more than 110.6 points.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

The Magic are putting up 121.2 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 14.7 more points than they're averaging away from home (106.5).

Orlando is ceding 108 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 3.5 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (111.5).

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Magic have performed better in home games this year, making 10.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 9.3 threes per game and a 30.8% three-point percentage in away games.

Magic Injuries