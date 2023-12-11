Paolo Banchero and his Orlando Magic teammates will face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Banchero tallied 24 points and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 123-91 win against the Pistons.

Below, we look at Banchero's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Paolo Banchero Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 20.7 23.7 Rebounds 7.5 6.7 6.2 Assists 4.5 4.5 4.2 PRA -- 31.9 34.1 PR -- 27.4 29.9 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.4



Paolo Banchero Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Banchero has taken 15.3 shots per game this season and made 7.5 per game, which account for 17.6% and 18.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 1.3 threes per game, or 12.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Banchero's opponents, the Cavaliers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 100.8 possessions per game, while his Magic average 103.2 per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams.

Allowing 110.6 points per game, the Cavaliers are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Cavaliers have conceded 43.6 rebounds per contest, which puts them 12th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Cavaliers have conceded 24.8 per game, eighth in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Cavaliers are ranked 12th in the NBA, conceding 12.1 makes per game.

Paolo Banchero vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2023 38 42 6 1 1 2 0

