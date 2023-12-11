Monday's game features the UCF Knights (7-0) and the New Orleans Privateers (1-7) facing off at Addition Financial Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 75-48 win for heavily favored UCF according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on December 11.

In their last time out, the Knights won on Sunday 42-41 over Campbell.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UCF vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UCF vs. New Orleans Score Prediction

Prediction: UCF 75, New Orleans 48

Other Big 12 Predictions

UCF Schedule Analysis

The Knights captured their signature win of the season on November 20, when they secured a 60-53 victory over the Auburn Tigers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 58) in our computer rankings.

UCF has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (one).

The Knights have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (two).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UCF 2023-24 Best Wins

60-53 at home over Auburn (No. 58) on November 20

63-54 over Jackson State (No. 112) on November 23

61-48 over St. John's (NY) (No. 134) on November 24

42-41 at home over Campbell (No. 169) on December 3

101-63 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 204) on November 6

UCF Leaders

Kaitlin Peterson: 19.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.7 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (17-for-44)

19.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.7 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (17-for-44) Achol Akot: 9.6 PTS, 9.6 REB, 55.8 FG%

9.6 PTS, 9.6 REB, 55.8 FG% Laila Jewett: 9.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.3 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17)

9.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.3 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17) Mya Burns: 12.3 PTS, 42 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

12.3 PTS, 42 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Jayla Kelly: 5.1 PTS, 53.8 FG%

UCF Performance Insights

The Knights have a +102 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.6 points per game. They're putting up 70.3 points per game to rank 121st in college basketball and are giving up 55.7 per outing to rank 53rd in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.