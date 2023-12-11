The UCF Knights (7-0) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning run when hosting the New Orleans Privateers (1-7) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. It airs at 11:00 AM ET.

UCF Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UCF vs. New Orleans Scoring Comparison

The Privateers average only 2.3 fewer points per game (53.4) than the Knights give up to opponents (55.7).

New Orleans is 0-4 when it scores more than 55.7 points.

UCF's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 53.4 points.

The 70.3 points per game the Knights score are the same as the Privateers allow.

UCF is 2-0 when scoring more than 73.0 points.

New Orleans is 1-1 when giving up fewer than 70.3 points.

The Knights shoot 44.0% from the field, only 1.1% higher than the Privateers concede defensively.

The Privateers make 31.5% of their shots from the field, 3.5% lower than the Knights' defensive field-goal percentage.

UCF Leaders

Kaitlin Peterson: 19.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.7 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (17-for-44)

19.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.7 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (17-for-44) Achol Akot: 9.6 PTS, 9.6 REB, 55.8 FG%

9.6 PTS, 9.6 REB, 55.8 FG% Laila Jewett: 9.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.3 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17)

9.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.3 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17) Mya Burns: 12.3 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

12.3 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Jayla Kelly: 5.1 PTS, 53.8 FG%

