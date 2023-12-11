How to Watch the UCF vs. New Orleans Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 11
The UCF Knights (7-0) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning run when hosting the New Orleans Privateers (1-7) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. It airs at 11:00 AM ET.
UCF Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UCF vs. New Orleans Scoring Comparison
- The Privateers average only 2.3 fewer points per game (53.4) than the Knights give up to opponents (55.7).
- New Orleans is 0-4 when it scores more than 55.7 points.
- UCF's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 53.4 points.
- The 70.3 points per game the Knights score are the same as the Privateers allow.
- UCF is 2-0 when scoring more than 73.0 points.
- New Orleans is 1-1 when giving up fewer than 70.3 points.
- The Knights shoot 44.0% from the field, only 1.1% higher than the Privateers concede defensively.
- The Privateers make 31.5% of their shots from the field, 3.5% lower than the Knights' defensive field-goal percentage.
UCF Leaders
- Kaitlin Peterson: 19.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.7 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (17-for-44)
- Achol Akot: 9.6 PTS, 9.6 REB, 55.8 FG%
- Laila Jewett: 9.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.3 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17)
- Mya Burns: 12.3 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)
- Jayla Kelly: 5.1 PTS, 53.8 FG%
UCF Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|W 61-48
|Roberto Clemente Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|Sacred Heart
|W 69-58
|Roberto Clemente Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|Campbell
|W 42-41
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/11/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/18/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/19/2023
|Morgan State
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
