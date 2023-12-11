Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Volusia County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Volusia County, Florida today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Volusia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
The Geneva School at Trinity Christian High School - Deltona
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Deltona, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Smyrna Beach High School at Cocoa Beach JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Cocoa Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pine Ridge HS at Flagler Palm Coast High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Palm Coast, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.