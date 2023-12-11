We have high school basketball competition in Volusia County, Florida today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Volusia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

The Geneva School at Trinity Christian High School - Deltona

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 11

6:30 PM ET on December 11 Location: Deltona, FL

Deltona, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

New Smyrna Beach High School at Cocoa Beach JrSr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11

7:00 PM ET on December 11 Location: Cocoa Beach, FL

Cocoa Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pine Ridge HS at Flagler Palm Coast High School