Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bay County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Bay County, Florida is happening today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bay County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Arnold High School at Rutherford High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Panama City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holmes County High School at Deane Bozeman High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Panama City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arnold High School at Rutherford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Panama City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Walton HS at Bay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Panama City, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.