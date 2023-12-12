Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Citrus County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Citrus County, Florida today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Citrus County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Citrus High School at Nature Coast Tech High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Brooksville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crystal River High School at Hernando High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Brooksville, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
