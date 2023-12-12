We have high school basketball competition in Citrus County, Florida today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Citrus County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Citrus High School at Nature Coast Tech High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Brooksville, FL

Brooksville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Crystal River High School at Hernando High School