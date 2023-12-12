Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clay County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Clay County, Florida today? We have you covered here.
Clay County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Johns Country Day HS at The Covenant School of Jacksonville
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westside High School at Fleming Island High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Ridgeview High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pedro Menendez High School at Oakleaf HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Middleburg HS at Interlachen JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Interlachen, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
