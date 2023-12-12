Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Clay County, Florida today? We have you covered here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clay County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

St. Johns Country Day HS at The Covenant School of Jacksonville

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 12

5:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Westside High School at Fleming Island High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Orange Park, FL

Orange Park, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Ridgeview High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Orange Park, FL

Orange Park, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pedro Menendez High School at Oakleaf HS

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Orange Park, FL

Orange Park, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Middleburg HS at Interlachen JrSr High School