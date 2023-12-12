Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Duval County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
In Duval County, Florida, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Duval County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Johns Country Day HS at The Covenant School of Jacksonville
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Beaches Chapel School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Neptune Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westside High School at Fleming Island High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stanton College Preparatory School at Seacoast Christian HS
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
River City Science Academy HS at San Jose Prep
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Conference: Freelance
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harvest Christian Academy at Creekside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: St. Johns, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harvest Community High School at Creekside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: St. Johns, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wolfson School for Advanced Studies at Bishop Snyder High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fletcher High School at Episcopal School of Jacksonville
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
