The Coppin State Eagles (1-10) aim to snap an eight-game road losing streak at the Georgetown Hoyas (5-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Georgetown vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Georgetown Stats Insights

This season, the Hoyas have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is the same percentage of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.

In games Georgetown shoots better than 45.5% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Hoyas are the 133rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 359th.

The 77.8 points per game the Hoyas put up are 5.7 more points than the Eagles allow (72.1).

Georgetown has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 72.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Coppin State Stats Insights

The Eagles' 36.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.6 percentage points lower than the Hoyas have given up to their opponents (44.8%).

This season, Coppin State has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.8% from the field.

The Hoyas are the rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 297th.

The Eagles score 18.6 fewer points per game (55.1) than the Hoyas allow their opponents to score (73.7).

Coppin State is 1-8 when allowing fewer than 77.8 points.

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Georgetown scored 70.9 points per game last year at home, which was 1.2 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (69.7).

Defensively the Hoyas played better at home last season, giving up 76.0 points per game, compared to 81.8 when playing on the road.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Georgetown performed better at home last season, draining 6.2 three-pointers per game with a 33.0% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 30.4% three-point percentage in away games.

Coppin State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Coppin State averaged 73.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 72.1.

The Eagles allowed 79.1 points per game at home last season, and 85.6 away.

At home, Coppin State made 8.3 triples per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (8.5). Coppin State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.9%) than on the road (34.4%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/29/2023 Merrimack W 69-67 Capital One Arena 12/2/2023 TCU L 84-83 Capital One Arena 12/9/2023 Syracuse L 80-68 Capital One Arena 12/12/2023 Coppin State - Capital One Arena 12/16/2023 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion 12/19/2023 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse

Coppin State Upcoming Schedule