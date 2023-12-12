Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Leon County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Leon County, Florida? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Leon County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Godby High School at Chiles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln High School at Leon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Florida State High School at Rickards High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.