How to Watch the Lightning vs. Canucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Coming off a victory last time out, the Vancouver Canucks will host the Tampa Bay Lightning (who also won their most recent game) on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.
Watch the action on BSSUN and ESPN+ as the Canucks and the Lightning take the ice.
Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Lightning vs Canucks Additional Info
Lightning vs. Canucks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/19/2023
|Lightning
|Canucks
|4-3 TB
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning have allowed 102 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 30th in the NHL.
- The Lightning are fifth in the league in scoring (95 goals, 3.3 per game).
- In the past 10 contests, the Lightning have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.
- Defensively, the Lightning have given up 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 27 goals during that time.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|28
|19
|28
|47
|37
|21
|0%
|Brayden Point
|29
|12
|19
|31
|11
|9
|44.3%
|Victor Hedman
|29
|5
|22
|27
|22
|5
|-
|Steven Stamkos
|26
|10
|16
|26
|15
|5
|51.3%
|Brandon Hagel
|29
|10
|16
|26
|17
|10
|50%
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks have conceded 73 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking 10th in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The Canucks are the top-scoring unit in the NHL with 107 total goals (3.8 per game on 6.9 assists per contest).
- In the last 10 games, the Canucks are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Canucks have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 32 goals over that stretch.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|J.T. Miller
|28
|15
|25
|40
|13
|14
|53.6%
|Elias Pettersson
|28
|11
|26
|37
|11
|14
|48.9%
|Quinn Hughes
|28
|9
|27
|36
|20
|14
|-
|Brock Boeser
|28
|18
|14
|32
|11
|10
|25%
|Filip Hronek
|28
|2
|24
|26
|23
|6
|-
