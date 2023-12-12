The Vancouver Canucks (18-9-1) have -125 moneyline odds to win when they host a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning (13-11-5), who have +105 moneyline odds, on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET on BSSUN and ESPN+.

Lightning vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lightning vs. Canucks Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Lightning vs. Canucks Betting Trends

Tampa Bay has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 20 of 29 games this season.

The Canucks have been victorious in 10 of their 14 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (71.4%).

The Lightning have been made the underdog 14 times this season, and upset their opponent six times.

When playing with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter, Vancouver is 8-4 (winning 66.7% of the time).

Tampa Bay is 5-7 when it is the underdog by +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Lightning Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 5-4 5-5-0 6.5 3.2 2.7 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.2 2.7 4 12.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 4-6 3-7-0 6.4 2.7 3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 2.7 3 9 29.0% Record as ML Favorite 4-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

