Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Manatee County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Manatee County, Florida, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Manatee County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Canterbury School of Florida at Bradenton Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- Conference: 2A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Bayshore High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
IMG Academy at Winthrop College Prep Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Riverview, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
