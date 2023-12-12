In the upcoming matchup against the Vancouver Canucks, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Mikhail Sergachev to find the back of the net for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mikhail Sergachev score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Sergachev stats and insights

Sergachev has scored in two of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Canucks this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Sergachev has picked up seven assists on the power play.

He has a 4.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 73 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sergachev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 25:04 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 23:41 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 24:17 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 1 0 1 22:50 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:56 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 22:32 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 23:33 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 22:13 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 23:19 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:00 Home L 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.