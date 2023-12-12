Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Orange County, Florida today, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Trinity Preparatory School at The First Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winter Springs HS at Faith Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Foundation Academy at Lake Mary Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Lake Mary, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crooms High School at Orangewood Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Maitland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boone High School at University High School - Orlando
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Villages High School at Oak Ridge HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hagerty High School at East River High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dr. Phillips High School at Poinciana High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Kissimmee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jones High School at Windermere Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Windermere, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wekiva High School at Ridge Community HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Davenport, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Horizon High School at Lake Buena Vista High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.