We have high school basketball competition in Orange County, Florida today, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.

Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Trinity Preparatory School at The First Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Winter Springs HS at Faith Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Foundation Academy at Lake Mary Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Lake Mary, FL

Lake Mary, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Crooms High School at Orangewood Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Maitland, FL

Maitland, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Boone High School at University High School - Orlando

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

The Villages High School at Oak Ridge HS

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hagerty High School at East River High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dr. Phillips High School at Poinciana High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Kissimmee, FL

Kissimmee, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Jones High School at Windermere Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Windermere, FL

Windermere, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wekiva High School at Ridge Community HS

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Davenport, FL

Davenport, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Horizon High School at Lake Buena Vista High School