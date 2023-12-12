If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Pasco County, Florida, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pasco County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cypress Creek High School at East Lake High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on December 12

6:15 PM ET on December 12 Location: Tarpon Springs, FL

Tarpon Springs, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunlake High School at Carrollwood Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fivay High School at Pasco High School