Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pinellas County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Pinellas County, Florida today? We have you covered below.
Pinellas County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cypress Creek High School at East Lake High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Tarpon Springs, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clearwater High School at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canterbury School of Florida at Bradenton Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- Conference: 2A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Classical Academy of Sarasota at Indian Rocks Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Largo, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jesuit High School at Calvary Christian High School - Clearwater
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Clearwater, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Petersburg Catholic High School at Tampa Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boca Ciega High School at Gibbs High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palm Harbor University HS at Osceola Fundamental High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Seminole, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Countryside High School at Dunedin High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Dunedin, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
