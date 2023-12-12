Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Saint Johns County, Florida. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Saint Johns County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Nease HS at St Augustine High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12

6:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: St. Augustine, FL

St. Augustine, FL Conference: 6A - District 4

6A - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind at T DeWitt Taylor Middle-High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12

6:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Pierson, FL

Pierson, FL Conference: Freelance

Freelance How to Stream: Watch Here

Harvest Christian Academy at Creekside High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: St. Johns, FL

St. Johns, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Harvest Community High School at Creekside High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: St. Johns, FL

St. Johns, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pedro Menendez High School at Oakleaf HS