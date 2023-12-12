The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-7) travel to face the South Florida Bulls (3-4) after losing five consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Florida vs. UAPB Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Florida Stats Insights

The Bulls are shooting 38.9% from the field this season, 10.8 percentage points lower than the 49.7% the Golden Lions allow to opponents.

The Bulls are the 124th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Lions sit at 303rd.

The Bulls score 18.0 fewer points per game (71.3) than the Golden Lions allow (89.3).

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively South Florida was worse when playing at home last year, averaging 71.2 points per game, compared to 74.8 per game on the road.

The Bulls ceded 69.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 76.4 on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, South Florida fared worse when playing at home last year, making 6.9 treys per game with a 32.0% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 per game with a 37.1% percentage in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Florida Upcoming Schedule