The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-7) will look to stop a three-game losing stretch when visiting the South Florida Bulls (3-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Yuengling Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the South Florida vs. UAPB matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

South Florida vs. UAPB Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Florida vs. UAPB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Florida Moneyline UAPB Moneyline BetMGM South Florida (-17.5) 159.5 -2000 +950 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Florida (-16.5) 157.5 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Florida vs. UAPB Betting Trends

South Florida has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Bulls games have gone over the point total just once this season.

UAPB has covered just twice in eight chances against the spread this season.

All of the Golden Lions games have hit the over this year.

