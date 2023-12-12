Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Volusia County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Volusia County, Florida today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Volusia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind at T DeWitt Taylor Middle-High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Pierson, FL
- Conference: Freelance
- How to Stream: Watch Here
