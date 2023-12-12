Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walton County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Walton County, Florida, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Walton County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Laurel Hill High School at Paxton School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Paxton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Walton HS at Bay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Panama City, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
