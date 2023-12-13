Wednesday's contest between the No. 11 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-2) and the Florida International Panthers (3-7) at FAU Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 87-64 and heavily favors Florida Atlantic to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 13.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Atlantic vs. Florida International Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Florida Atlantic vs. Florida International Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 87, Florida International 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida Atlantic vs. Florida International

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida Atlantic (-23.6)

Florida Atlantic (-23.6) Computer Predicted Total: 151.3

Florida Atlantic has a 6-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Florida International, who is 4-4-0 ATS. A total of five out of the Owls' games this season have hit the over, and five of the Panthers' games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

The Owls' +125 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 84.4 points per game (27th in college basketball) while giving up 70.6 per outing (174th in college basketball).

Florida Atlantic averages 36.8 rebounds per game (179th in college basketball) while allowing 32.4 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.4 boards per game.

Florida Atlantic hits 1.8 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.9 (69th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.1.

The Owls rank 14th in college basketball by averaging 107.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 187th in college basketball, allowing 89.6 points per 100 possessions.

Florida Atlantic has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.6 turnovers per game, committing 10.6 (85th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.2 (179th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.