The No. 15 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-2) aim to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Florida International Panthers (3-7) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Florida Atlantic vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

This season, the Owls have a 50.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 48.2% of shots the Panthers' opponents have knocked down.

Florida Atlantic is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.

The Owls are the 181st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 350th.

The Owls record 84.4 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 75.6 the Panthers give up.

Florida Atlantic has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 75.6 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Florida Atlantic averaged 6.2 more points per game (82.1) than it did in road games (75.9).

The Owls ceded 64.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 67.5 when playing on the road.

Florida Atlantic drained 10.4 three-pointers per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged when playing on the road (9.9). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 37.7% at home and 38% on the road.

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule