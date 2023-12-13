Wednesday's contest that pits the No. 11 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-2) versus the Florida International Panthers (3-7) at FAU Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 87-64 in favor of Florida Atlantic, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 13.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Florida International vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Florida International vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 87, Florida International 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida International vs. Florida Atlantic

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida Atlantic (-23.6)

Florida Atlantic (-23.6) Computer Predicted Total: 151.3

Florida Atlantic's record against the spread this season is 6-3-0, while Florida International's is 4-4-0. The Owls are 5-4-0 and the Panthers are 5-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Florida International Performance Insights

The Panthers have a -36 scoring differential, falling short by 3.6 points per game. They're putting up 72 points per game, 249th in college basketball, and are giving up 75.6 per outing to rank 284th in college basketball.

Florida International loses the rebound battle by 7.1 boards on average. It collects 30.7 rebounds per game, 349th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 37.8.

Florida International makes 7.2 three-pointers per game (206th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.3 on average.

Florida International has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 3.9 per game, committing 15.6 (354th in college basketball) while forcing 19.5 (second in college basketball).

