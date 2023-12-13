Hawks vs. Raptors December 13 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Toronto Raptors (9-10) match up with the Atlanta Hawks (8-9) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The matchup airs on SportsNet and BSSE.
Hawks vs. Raptors Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet, BSSE
Hawks Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Trae Young gets the Hawks 25.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 10.4 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals (sixth in league) and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Dejounte Murray is averaging 19.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He's making 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.
- The Hawks are getting 10.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Clint Capela this year.
- Bogdan Bogdanovic gets the Hawks 15.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while posting 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- De'Andre Hunter is putting up 14.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He is sinking 46.2% of his shots from the field and 36.0% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Scottie Barnes averages 19.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 45.2% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
- Pascal Siakam puts up 19.9 points, 7.1 boards and 5.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Dennis Schroder averages 16.2 points, 6.9 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.
- Jakob Poeltl averages 11.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 73.3% from the floor (first in NBA).
- OG Anunoby puts up 14.9 points, 4.1 boards and 2.0 assists per game. Defensively he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.
Hawks vs. Raptors Stat Comparison
|Raptors
|Hawks
|111.5
|Points Avg.
|122.5
|112.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|121.5
|46.3%
|Field Goal %
|47.2%
|34.4%
|Three Point %
|36.8%
