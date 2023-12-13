Hawks vs. Raptors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Two struggling teams meet when the Toronto Raptors (9-14) host the Atlanta Hawks (9-13) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Raptors are 2.5-point favorites as they look to stop a four-game losing streak against the Hawks, losers of four straight. The matchup's over/under is set at 239.5.
Hawks vs. Raptors Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: SportsNet and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Raptors
|-2.5
|239.5
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Atlanta's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 239.5 points in 12 of 22 outings.
- The average total for Atlanta's games this season has been 245, 5.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Atlanta has gone 5-17-0 ATS this season.
- The Hawks have won in three of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Atlanta has won one of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.
- Atlanta has an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Hawks vs Raptors Additional Info
Hawks vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 239.5
|% of Games Over 239.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Raptors
|6
|26.1%
|111.9
|234.1
|113.8
|236.6
|221.8
|Hawks
|12
|54.5%
|122.2
|234.1
|122.8
|236.6
|238.1
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- In its last 10 contests, Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 3-7 overall.
- In their past 10 games, the Hawks have hit the over six times.
- Atlanta has been better against the spread away (4-8-0) than at home (1-9-0) this season.
- The Hawks put up an average of 122.2 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 113.8 the Raptors give up to opponents.
- Atlanta has put together a 5-12 ATS record and a 9-8 overall record in games it scores more than 113.8 points.
Hawks vs. Raptors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hawks
|5-17
|2-5
|14-8
|Raptors
|11-12
|3-4
|12-11
Hawks vs. Raptors Point Insights
|Hawks
|Raptors
|122.2
|111.9
|3
|22
|5-12
|5-1
|9-8
|5-1
|122.8
|113.8
|28
|17
|3-0
|10-9
|3-0
|8-11
