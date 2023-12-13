Saddiq Bey and the Atlanta Hawks take the court versus the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bey had 16 points in his previous game, which ended in a 129-122 loss versus the Nuggets.

With prop bets available for Bey, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saddiq Bey Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 13.1 14.1 Rebounds 5.5 5.9 6.5 Assists -- 1.2 1.3 PRA -- 20.2 21.9 PR -- 19 20.6 3PM 2.5 1.9 2.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Bey's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Saddiq Bey Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, he's put up 10.3% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.6 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 13.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

Bey's opponents, the Raptors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 102 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 16th in possessions per game with 105.3.

The Raptors concede 113.8 points per game, 17th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Raptors are 12th in the league, giving up 43.4 rebounds per contest.

The Raptors concede 26.6 assists per contest, 19th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Raptors have given up 12.6 makes per game, 14th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Saddiq Bey vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2022 31 9 6 3 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.