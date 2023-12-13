Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Volusia County, Florida today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Volusia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at New Smyrna Beach High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 13

4:00 PM ET on December 13 Location: New Smyrna Beach, FL

New Smyrna Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Seabreeze HS at Titusville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13

7:00 PM ET on December 13 Location: Titusville, FL

Titusville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

University High School - Orange City at Seminole High School - Sanford